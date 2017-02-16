Cooley Dickinson implements temporary visitation restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Health Care announced this week changes have been temporarily implemented to their visiting policy, effective immediately, to try and prevent the spread of the flu virus.

The hospital has seen an increase in the number of flu cases. “We are taking these temporary precautions to help prevent the spread of flu in our community,” said Linda Riley, infection prevention nurse. “We have so many students and children in our community, it’s essential we take these precautionary measures.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from Cooley Dickenson, the following restrictions are in place:

No children under the age of 14 are allowed to visit hospitalized patients. In the Childbirth Center , only siblings are permitted to visit.

, only siblings are permitted to visit. While visitors are important to a healing environment, the number of visitors should be limited to only those necessary for the patient’s comfort.

People who visit hospitalized patients must clean their hands before entering and when leaving a patient’s room.

Patients and families are also asked to follow these guidelines:

Pay close attention to your own health before visiting the hospital. Stay home if you are sick.

Patients should attend appointments alone or be accompanied by immediate caregivers only.

Patients are discouraged from bringing children with them to appointments.

Riley said the number of people admitted with the flu so far this season is already more than last year. She said people should to stay home if they’re sick and offered the follow reminders:

Clean your hands often, especially before eating and after using the bathroom

Avoid touching your face, nose, and mouth

Get the flu shot; not too late to get vaccinated against the flu

The temporary restrictions are in place until further notice. Earlier this month, Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center implemented visitor restrictions.