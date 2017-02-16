Convicted child rapist pleaded guilty in unrelated case

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Northampton man already serving a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls has pleaded guilty to unrelated child rape charges.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports Stanley Michalski pleaded guilty Wednesday to child rape, indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14, and open and gross lewdness.

The 32-year-old Michalski was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison when he was convicted on December.

Under a plea deal in the case settled Wednesday, he received no additional prison time.

Prosecutors say the victim, now 17, just wanted Michalski to take responsibility and spare her from the trauma of a trial.

Prosecutors say Michalski lured the girl to his home with candy and assaulted her several times between June 2006 and December 2008.

