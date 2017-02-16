Cannabis energy drink with hemp seed extract

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cannabis energy drink won’t give you the buzz you think it will. Believe it s or not, this drink is legal in every state, and it doesn’t get you high because it doesn’t have THC.

The only way marijuana is used for this drink is to give it hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil has linoleic acid, which contains vitamins and minerals that help fight obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. You can get these same vitamins and minerals from soybeans, walnuts, flax seeds, and tofu.

The advertising on the bottle sounds sexier than the effects it gives, which can sound misleading.

Chelsea Staub of Northampton told 22News, “It’s a bit misleading. I think when I read cannabis as an an energy drink, I feel like it’s going to calm me down but give me a lot of energy. So I guess it is a little misleading.”

There is nothing illegal in this drink. The company advertises one can of Cannabis Energy Drink has about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee.

It’s currently sold in the U.S. and Europe.