Busting Electric Vehicle Myths

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Electric vehicles are the wave of the future, and Katie Constintini and Matt Brodeur with the Center for EcoTechnology dispelled some myths.

Electric Vehicle Myths:

Electric vehicles are much more expensive

It is too hard to charge electric vehicles or find a charger on the road

EVs have a low range per charge, so people should worry about running out of charge

EVs are not reliable in cold weather

Generating electricity uses fossil fuel so it is just as bad as using gas

It is hard to find a place to test drive an EV