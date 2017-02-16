Busting Electric Vehicle Myths

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Electric vehicles are the wave of the future, and Katie Constintini and Matt Brodeur with the Center for EcoTechnology dispelled some myths.
Electric Vehicle Myths:
- Electric vehicles are much more expensive
- It is too hard to charge electric vehicles or find a charger on the road
- EVs have a low range per charge, so people should worry about running out of charge
- EVs are not reliable in cold weather
- Generating electricity uses fossil fuel so it is just as bad as using gas
- It is hard to find a place to test drive an EV