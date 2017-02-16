Baker distances himself from discredited voter fraud theory

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he doesn’t have enough information to directly comment on a discredited theory offered by the Trump administration that busloads of Massachusetts voters crossed the state line to illegally cast ballots in New Hampshire.

The Republican governor said Thursday on WGBH-FM that he doesn’t know anything about New Hampshire and it bothers him when people in public life purport to know about things that they don’t know about.

Baker noted however that former Republican New Hampshire attorney general Tom Rath has called the allegations baseless.

Baker said if Rath has dismissed the story, that’s all he needs to know.

Baker added that if someone has a concern with how votes were counted and tabulated there are ways to file a complaint and pursue a grievance.