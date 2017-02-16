Baby born on Connecticut highway, with trooper’s help

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state trooper working dispatch advised a woman in labor to pull over on Route 5/15, talking her through childbirth until first responders could arrive.

Trooper Charles Lavoie says he received a panicked call just after 1 a.m. on Thursday from a woman traveling north on Route 5/15, near the Wethersfield town line. That woman’s friend was driving her to the hospital but they did not make it in time so they stopped on Route 15 and called 9-1-1.

When Lavoie learned her passenger was in labor, he advised her to safely pull over. That call dropped and by the time they called back, the baby was born. He tells News 8, “it all happened pretty quickly.”

“I just assisted in the post-partum process. Making sure the baby wasn’t in shock, warm, close to the mother, it wasn’t too high or low from where the mother was. Just common sense things in an uncommon situation, said Lavoie. “I don’t think I deserve all this credit. I just answered the phone and did my job.”

The time of birth was 1:17 a.m., and emergency medical services (EMS) arrived shortly after, transporting the mother and baby to St. Francis Hospital. Last Lavoie heard, he says, the two were “happy and healthy.”

Trooper Lavoie tells News 8, “It was a team effort over here.”

This isn’t the first baby Trooper Lavoie has helped deliver. Three years ago he was on scene when another baby was born on the side of the road.

