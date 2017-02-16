Awkward? Trump hosts campaign rival Rubio for dinner

(CNN) – Former Presidential Candidate Marco Rubio had dinner with President Trump at the White House Wednesday night. Can you imagine having dinner with someone who belittled you publicly over and over, and you also trashed them?

Guess who’s coming to dinner at the White House? It’s the former rival Donald Trump used to miniaturize.

President Trump: “I call him little Marco, little Marco”

Senator Rubio: “He’s always calling me little Marco”

Trump: “Little Marco Rubio”

Better not call him that when Rubio and his wife join the president and the first lady at dinner in the blue room. There is no orange room… yet.

Rubio said, “Donald is not gonna make America great, he’s gonna make America orange.”

And wait till President Trump has to hand over the salt.

Rubio: “And you know what they say about a man with small hands, you can’t trust them.”

Trump: “Look at those hands. Are they small?”

Rubio: “Have you seen his hands? They’re like this.”

Trump: “Little mouth on him bing bing bing.”

Little hands, little mouth. Both would be hard to ignore while eating dinner. Rubio says this is mostly a social occasion and after their ugly primary fight, Rubio did eventually endorse Trump.

Lately the Senator’s been tweeting peaceful quotes, like this one from Lincoln, “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”

Affection?! Rubio said, “He’s a con artist.” And what if Senator Rubio got thirsty and asked for more water? Remember the last time Rubio famously reached out to wet his parched lips?

His “guzzling Rubio” imitation. However, that’s water under the bridge.

The President said, “He referred to my hands, if they’re small something else must be small.”

At Wednesday’s dinner the only size that matters is the size of the entree.

Trump said, “I guarantee you, there’s no problem. I guarantee.”

Bon appetite!