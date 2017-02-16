Arrow – The Sin-Eater Trailer

(CW) – China White (guest star Kelly Hu), Cupid (guest star Amy Gumenick) and Liza Warner (guest star Rutina Wesley) break out of Iron Heights and head to Star City for revenge.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to bring in the newly formed girl gang but the ACU intervenes mid-fight. To his surprise, they are there to arrest the Green Arrow for the murder of Detective Malone. Meanwhile, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) feels responsible for the prison break after Warner tells him she heard about him working with Damien Darhk.

Mary Lambert directed the episode written by Barbara Bloom & Jenny Lynn (#514). The episode airs on February 22, 2017.

