600 lbs of cooking oil spilled onto road in Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a mess on the streets of Feeding Hills- literally. Crews are working to clean things up after hundreds of gallons of cooking oil spilled onto the streets.

Agawam Deputy Fire Chief B.J. Calvi told 22News that about 600 pounds of spent cooking oil leaked from a Western Mass Rendering truck.

The oil leaked from Poplar Street along Springfield Street and onto Southwick Street (Route 57).

Crews are currently dumping sand onto the spilled oil. Calvi said that they are assessing where there is any environmental impact from the spill.

