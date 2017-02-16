1,407 bags of heroin found during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women were arrested in Greenfield Wednesday after police say they found more than a thousand bags of heroin during a traffic stop.
Greenfield police said in a Facebook post Thursday that the driver, 24-year-old Laurie Bonano, was pulled over by officers on Pleasant Street at 9:43 p.m. for a traffic infraction. Police say Bonano and her passenger, 31-year-old Cyrene Blanchard, were arrested after the car was searched and officers found 1,407 individual bags of heroin.
The women, both of Springfield, were arrested and are being charged with:
Bonano
- Trafficking in heroin
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Marked lanes violation
Blanchard
- Possession with intent to distribute a class A substance
- Trafficking in heroin
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
- Seat belt violation
Bonano and Blanchard were held overnight on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.