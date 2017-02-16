1,407 bags of heroin found during Greenfield traffic stop

Police say the car was pulled over for a marked lanes violation

Photo courtesy Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women were arrested in Greenfield Wednesday after police say they found more than a thousand bags of heroin during a traffic stop.

Greenfield police said in a Facebook post Thursday that the driver, 24-year-old Laurie Bonano, was pulled over by officers on Pleasant Street at 9:43 p.m. for a traffic infraction. Police say Bonano and her passenger, 31-year-old Cyrene Blanchard, were arrested after the car was searched and officers found 1,407 individual bags of heroin.

Photos courtesy Greenfield Police Department

The women, both of Springfield, were arrested and are being charged with:

Bonano

  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Conspiracy to violate the drug law
  • Marked lanes violation

Blanchard

  • Possession with intent to distribute a class A substance
  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Conspiracy to violate the drug law
  • Seat belt violation

Bonano and Blanchard were held overnight on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. heroin-greenfield-pd-2

