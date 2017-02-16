1,407 bags of heroin found during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women were arrested in Greenfield Wednesday after police say they found more than a thousand bags of heroin during a traffic stop.

Greenfield police said in a Facebook post Thursday that the driver, 24-year-old Laurie Bonano, was pulled over by officers on Pleasant Street at 9:43 p.m. for a traffic infraction. Police say Bonano and her passenger, 31-year-old Cyrene Blanchard, were arrested after the car was searched and officers found 1,407 individual bags of heroin.

The women, both of Springfield, were arrested and are being charged with:

Bonano

Trafficking in heroin

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Marked lanes violation

Blanchard

Possession with intent to distribute a class A substance

Trafficking in heroin

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Seat belt violation

Bonano and Blanchard were held overnight on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.