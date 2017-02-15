Woman cited after hitting Greenfield police cruiser

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield Police Officer was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle and he was knocked unconscious.

According to the Greenfield Police Facebook page, the department received several 911 calls around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday from people who witnessed an accident near Route 2 and Minor Street, involving a police cruiser. The accident happened in front of an Applebee’s Restaurant.

Witnesses told police that the officer inside the cruiser, Officer Jason Kratz, was unconscious and unable to radio for help. Officer Kratz eventually regained consciousness before help arrived and was able to radio for the fire department and ambulance.

Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Mark Williams told 22News the driver of the 2012 Jeep that hit the cruiser was 67-year-old Gail Parker of Greenfield. Police said Parker was driving east on the Mohawk Trail when she attempted to make a left turn onto Minor Street and drove into the cruiser, which was heading west.

Both Officer Kratz and Parker suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation. Deputy Chief Williams said Parker was cited with failure to use care when turning.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.