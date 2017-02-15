Turners Falls students protesting elimination of “Indians” nickname

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Turners Falls High School students walked out of school Wednesday to protest the school committee’s decision to eliminate the school’s “Indians” mascot.

Students chanted and held a banner for the school’s “Marching Indians” band as they held their 12:30 P.M. protest. Some drivers honked their horns to show support.

The Gill-Montague Regional School Committee voted 6-3 in favor of eliminating the “Indians” nickname and logo, which some local Native Americans said was offensive.

