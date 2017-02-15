Turners Falls students protesting elimination of “Indians” nickname

School committee voted 6-3 Tuesday night to eliminate nickname

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Turners Falls High School students walked out of school Wednesday to protest the school committee’s decision to eliminate the school’s “Indians” mascot.

Students chanted and held a banner for the school’s “Marching Indians” band as they held their 12:30 P.M. protest. Some drivers honked their horns to show support.

The Gill-Montague Regional School Committee voted 6-3 in favor of eliminating the “Indians” nickname and logo, which some local Native Americans said was offensive.

School committee votes to remove Turners Falls “Indians” mascot

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli was at Turners Falls High School for the protest, and will speak to people on both sides of this issue tonight on 22News.

