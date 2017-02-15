Trump slams press over Flynn & Russia coverage

(CNN) – President Donald Trump responded to news of deep connections with Russia among his advisers Wednesday. He says the news is fake and is pointed to Hillary Clinton’s campaign as the reason for the story.

President Trump is lashing out about the news that his top advisers were in constant communication with suspected Russian operatives during the Presidential campaign. However, rather than address the substance of those communications, Trump is lampooning the press. Slamming the coverage of ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn, the man Trump fired just two days ago for misleading the vice President about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

President Trump said, “General Flynn is a wonderful man. I think he has been treated very, very unfairly by the media. Things are being leaked. It’s criminal action, criminal act. And it’s been going on for a long time before me, but now it’s really going on.”

The President, airing his grievances after multiple current and former intelligence officials told CNN that communications between Trump advisers and Russian officials could be cause for alarm. Between cries of fake news, the President took to twitter to say “this Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”

He also took aim, yet again, at the intelligence community. Tweeting, “the real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy. Very un-American!”

Throughout the day, the President ignored repeated questions about communications between Russians and his campaign advisers. Top administration officials have repeatedly denied any contact.

John Dickerson, of Face the Nation spoke with Vice President Mike Pence & Kellyanne Conway, Senior Presidential Adviser. Dickerson asked, “Did any adviser or anybody in the Trump campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?”

Vice President Pence: “Of course not.”

John Dickerson: “Any contact with Russians trying to meddle with the election?

Conway: “Absolutely not. And I discussed that with the President-elect just last night. Those conversations never happened.”

Trump often spoke glowingly about Russia during the Presidential campaign. Even in the wake of intelligence findings that Russia attempted to meddle in the U.S. election, Trump predicted U.S. and Russian relations would improve under his presidency. “Russia will have far greater respect for our country when I’m leading it.”

He Still Insisted To Reporters in January, though, that there was no contact between his campaign and Russian officials.

Reporter: “Did you or anyone in your campaigning have any contact with Russia leading up to or during the campaign?”

President Trump: “No, not at all.”

As recently as Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he had no reason to revise the record.