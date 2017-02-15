Trump lashes out at Russia “conspiracy”

Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump takes to Twitter to blast reports his campaign had "regular" contact with Russian intelligence as calls for independent probe grow.
(NBC News) President Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a back seat Wednesday as more questions about Russia dominated headlines.

Trump defended former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn at his joint presser conference with Netanyahu, just two days after asking for Flynn’s resignation.

“I think it’s very, very unfair what’s happened to General Flynn,” Mr. Trump said.

The president did not address the New York Times report that the FBI tracked phone calls between Trump campaign aides and Russian intelligence while Russia was being investigated for trying to influence the election.

Instead, the president attacked the media and leaks from inside his administration.

“It’s a criminal action. Criminal act,” the president said.

Top Democrats are demanding a full timeline from White House, and they want Attorney General Jeff Sessions off the case.

“If the trail leads to the Oval Office, the person investigating that trail should not be the same person who put President Trump there,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Congressional panels are investigating, but Democrats worry the Republican-led committees won’t dig deep enough.

