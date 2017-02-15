Trump campaign had “regular contact” with Russia

(NBC News) The New York Times is reporting that a year before the election, members of President Donald Trump’s campaign staff had “repeated” contact with Russian intelligence officials.

“Right now, there doesn’t seem to be any sort of normal course of international relations explanation for this,” says Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

The Times reports federal agencies tried to determine if there was collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign, but found none, so far.

In response, the president took to Twitter saying “The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American!”

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2lQCpRM