The Irish Tenors are coming to Springfield!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The world-famous Irish Tenors are coming to Springfield! Executive Director of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Peter Salerno and Treasurer of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees Mark Teed told us all about this special performance.
An Evening with The Irish Tenors
at Springfield’s Symphony Hall
March 4th, 7:30 – 9:30pm
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
1441 Main Street
(413) 733-2291
springfieldsymphony.org
Promotional Consideration Provided by: Springfield Symphony Orchestra