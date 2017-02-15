The Irish Tenors are coming to Springfield!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The world-famous Irish Tenors are coming to Springfield! Executive Director of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Peter Salerno and Treasurer of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees Mark Teed told us all about this special performance.

An Evening with The Irish Tenors

at Springfield’s Symphony Hall

March 4th, 7:30 – 9:30pm

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

1441 Main Street

(413) 733-2291

springfieldsymphony.org

Promotional Consideration Provided by: Springfield Symphony Orchestra