Teen hands out 600 roses for Valentine’s Day

(CNN) – Move over The Bachelor! A Wisconsin teen is also handing out roses. He’s using them to make the girls around his high school happy.

Zack Peterson, a Senior at Holmen High School said, “A lot of people don’t get flowers.” He continued to say, “So they get mad they don’t get flowers, or sad they don’t get flowers.”

However, Zack has what he calls an easy way to fix that, for everyone. Zack said, “I am handing out roses to every girl the school.” So weeks of planning, hours of prep work, and $450 later. Zack noted, “It’ll be well worth it.”

Zack rolled in Valentine’s Day morning with a cart full of hundreds of roses. Zack said, “They came in direct from Ecuador with two day shipping.” Rachel Peterson, Zack’s Mom, said “He’s got the biggest heart. He doesn’t do things for a reaction, he does them because he’s truly, truly kind.”

Freshman through senior classes came in one by one. Maddy Piotrowski, a Senior that attends Holmen High School noted, “We got in here and were like what’s going on?” Zack replied with, “So I decided I should get flowers for every single one of you.”

Maddy said, “Then we saw the flowers and everybody freaked out. The amount of girl noises was insane.” Zack said, “Everybody gets a flower.” Maddy said the single rose turned her whole Valentine’s Day around. She noted, “I just can’t believe it, like this is the first time I’ve ever gotten flower from anyone.”

Zack’s sister, Abigail Peterson said, “I know a lot of them left the room crying which was really nice to know because that they actually care he went through all this work.” Zack’s sister who is a sophomore, was just as surprised as anyone. She continued to say, “I don’t have a boyfriend so I wouldn’t be getting anything else, which I know a lot of other girls are, so this was really nice because they probably won’t get anything else, so it’s really nice to get it at all.”

And the flowers weren’t just for the students. Zack said, “Plus the lunch ladies, office ladies, guidance counselors, and my mom she got a bouquet this morning.” It was a simple reminder this Valentine’s Day.

Zack noted, “It was awesome it was really awesome.” That love has no limits. Rachel Peterson, Zack’s Mom noted, “I’m so proud of him, and someday some girl is going to be pretty darn lucky.”