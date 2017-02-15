Springfield Police looking for hit-and-run driver

The driver who was hit suffered a head injury

File photo of Springfield Police car.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for a passenger car that hit another vehicle on Sumner Avenue, Wednesday night, injuring the driver.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News the driver of the car that was hit suffered a minor head injury; “It’s a head injury. They’ll probably insisted he go to the hospital.”

Lt. Rolland said the suspect’s vehicle was possibly a Ford Taurus. It hit the victim’s car in front of 654 Sumner Avenue a few minutes after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no road or lane closures associated with this crash.

