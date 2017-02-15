Some PVTA bus stops still not shoveled after snowstorm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pioneer Valley Transportation Authority bus stops in West Springfield are still buried under snow, causing riders to choose between standing in the snow or standing on the street.

Rider Awilda Sanchez of Springfield said some of her bus stops have made her concerned; “I am very you know distressed that a lot of the bus stops aren’t cleared from the snow.”

With bus stops on city sidewalks and some just on the side of the road, riders said it’s unclear who should be clearing the snow.

While some stops have been partially shoveled, Sanchez said she still feels unsafe; “That is very hard, especially when you are an elder and it’s so dangerous, you know? You risk falling. There are some openings made, but some of them are not even adequate for a wheelchair to go through.”

Some riders said they worry that there is more than a month left of winter. Conelius Alston-Torrez of Springfield said, “It’s probably just going to get worse, the weather just every day, just more and more snow. Probably same thing with the conditions of trying to have everyone stand out here and wait for the bus.”

22News called both West Springfield and the PVTA to see who is responsible for clearing the two Elm Street stops, but did not immediately hear back.