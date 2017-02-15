School committee votes to remove Turners Falls High School mascot

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gill-Montague Regional School Committee voted Tuesday night to change the Turners Falls High School mascot, after months of debating.

The Gill-Montague Regional School District stated on their official Facebook page that the committee voted to stop using the “Indian” nickname and logo for the high school. The final vote was 6-3.

22News has been covering this story, which has divided a school and a community. While some found no issue with the mascot, others found it offensive to Native Americans.

According to The Recorder, Superintendent Michael Sullivan stated during Tuesday’s meeting that the school board heard from local Native Americans who did not support the logo and did not feel honored by it.

The committee took the vote after Superintendent Michael Sullivan provided the following statement:

In terms of sharing my perspective on the ‘TFHS Indians,’ I would start by saying there is no doubt that the ‘Indian’ is a symbol of tradition and pride to many, if not most, of the adult members of the district’s communities and we now know that most of our students feel similarly. We also know that those who support the ‘Indian’ have no ill intent towards Native Americans. But, because they bear no ill will, many supporters of the nickname and logo, particularly students, continue to ask ‘where is the harm in it?’ As the district’s educational leader, I believe we need to help our students understand that there is harm in the status quo. On average, each year, three of our students are Native American and these students deserve and are afforded the same civil rights protections enjoyed by all students. Our review process has shown that there is widespread interest in having students learn more about local history and Native American cultures. This is commendable and will be acted upon. But this will not be enough. Indians are not like cowboys or Vikings. They are cultures of real people, our neighbors, and it is inappropriate to treat them or any racial, ethnic, religious or gender group in ways that perpetuate and legitimize stereotypes. In my opinion, there is no way to retain the name ‘Indians’ that would not continue to present a civil rights problem, a pedagogical mixed message and a misalignment with our mission and core values.