Rhode Island man gets prison sentence for killing neighbor’s dog

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man already convicted of the killing of his neighbor’s dog was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning.

A jury in November found Nicola Patalano, 60, guilty of the malicious killing of an animal.

A judge sentenced Patalano to two years, with four months to serve at the ACI, eight months home confinement, and 100 hours community service.

The Attorney General’s Office said because the crime happened in 2014, Patalano was sentenced under the old statute, with a maximum of two years. The maximum penalty for killing an animal was increased in 2016 to five years.

In addition to time in prison, Patalano must also pay the RI SPCA $500 and has been ordered to take anger management classes. He is also not allowed to make contact with the victim.

Prosecutors say Patalano hit and killed his neighbor’s dog with his cane outside his apartment complex on Western Hills Lane.

Patalano told police that he struck the dog in an attempt to break up a fight between that dog and his own two dogs.