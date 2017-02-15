Reports of Russian spy ship off Connecticut coast

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Russian spy ship has been spotted floating off the coast of Connecticut, Wednesday.

According to Congressman Joe Courtney, the Russian spy ship was seen patrolling 30 miles from the Groton Sub Base.

Courtney released the following statement in regards to the ship:

“A Russian spy ship patrolling 30 miles from the Groton SUBASE underscores that the threats posed by a resurgent Russia are real,” said Courtney. “This unacceptable, aggressive action, combined with the buzzing of US Navy ships in the Red Sea yesterday are clearly testing the resolve of a new administration. While I have total confidence in our Navy’s vigilant, responsible readiness, the White House needs to move past their seeming infatuation with Putin and treat him like the serious threat to global peace and security that he has been for the last five years.”

Connecticut representative Rosa DeLauro also tweeted about the incident.

Correction: it's a ship, not a submarine. However, President Trump needs to focus on the issues at hand rather than tweeting. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) February 15, 2017

Russia is flexing its muscle and floating a submarine off the coast of Connecticut. Maybe you should focus your attention there? https://t.co/eWGBN0HtHw — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) February 15, 2017

Were Trump campaign officials colluding with the Russians? Was Flynn? @SpeakerRyan must allow an independent commission. #FollowTheFacts — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 15, 2017