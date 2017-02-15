Reports of Russian spy ship off Connecticut coast

FILE - Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Russian spy ship has been spotted floating off the coast of Connecticut, Wednesday.

According to Congressman Joe Courtney, the Russian spy ship was seen patrolling 30 miles from the Groton Sub Base.

Courtney released the following statement in regards to the ship:

“A Russian spy ship patrolling 30 miles from the Groton SUBASE underscores that the threats posed by a resurgent Russia are real,” said Courtney. “This unacceptable, aggressive action, combined with the buzzing of US Navy ships in the Red Sea yesterday are clearly testing the resolve of a new administration. While I have total confidence in our Navy’s vigilant, responsible readiness, the White House needs to move past their seeming infatuation with Putin and treat him like the serious threat to global peace and security that he has been for the last five years.”

Connecticut representative Rosa DeLauro also tweeted about the incident.

