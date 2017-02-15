Pokemon Go introduces 80 new Pokemon around the world

Players can expect to see the update later this week

Lila Gross, WFLA Published: Updated:
(Credit: WFLA/AP)
(Credit: WFLA/AP)

(WFLA) — Niantic, Inc. and The Pokémon Company International said they are adding 80 new Pokémon to the popular Pokémon GO app.

Reportedly, the Pokémon included are from the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games. Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile are some of the iconic characters included.

In the game, Pokémon will appear “in the wild” as players explore their neighborhoods and cities to catch Pokémon.

The latest app update also introduces a new encounter gameplay, new Evolution items, two new Berries and expanded outfit and accessory options for their Trainer avatars.

Players can expect to see the update later this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s