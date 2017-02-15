Palmer residents to discuss fate of Converse Middle School Wednesday

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents, students, and other community members in Palmer will meet at the high school Wednesday night to discuss whether to close the town’s middle school.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the last chance residents get to hear about the district’s plan to close Converse Middle School. The school has been around for close to a century, and that’s part of the problem. The building is in need of several upgrades, which would ultimately cost the district more than $1 million.

The Town of Palmer has talked about closing Converse Middle School for the past decade due to health and safety concerns.

According to a report on the district’s website, if the middle school stays open, it would need a new fire alarm system and security within the next two years. Floors and classroom doors would also have to be replaced.

The school district is also dealing with declining enrollment.

They’ve lost more than 800 students between 2001 and 2017, leaving empty rooms in the high school and elementary school. Under the district’s plan, closing the middle school would allow them to save money and fill the additional space in their other schools.