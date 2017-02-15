Northampton police to conduct underage alcohol compliance checks

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department will be conducting underage alcohol compliance checks at licensed restaurants and bars in the city over the next 30 days.

Northampton Police Department Captain John Cartledge told 22News the compliance checks are a part of the city’s efforts to prevent problems related to underage drinking.

Police are partnering with the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, the Northampton Prevention Coalition, and the Strategic Planning Initiative for Families and Youth to complete the checks.