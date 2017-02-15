Massachusetts judges’ salaries to increase with recent override

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers aren’t the only ones in line for a salary increase. This year’s pay raise package also includes more money for judges.

Despite Governor Baker’s veto, state lawmakers overrode him and went ahead and approved hefty pay raises for themselves. The $18-million pay raise package includes roughly $12-million for judges’ salaries.

Associate justices earn close to $160,000 a year, and now judges are in line for a $25,000 raise. It’s still unclear whether there’s enough money in the state budget to cover these salary increases.

Governor’s Councilor Mary Hurley told 22 News that there’s a shortage of judges in Western Massachusetts and bigger salaries could help attract more lawyers to apply for a judgeship. “One of our clear obligations is to provide access justice for everybody, so in a sense sometimes you can’t afford it, but it’s worth it.”

The $18-million pay raise package is funded through taxpayer dollars.