Man’s pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar

(CNN) – Adam Pearl walked into his Meridian home Tuesday and realized something didn’t seem right. He was immediately greeted by his pet squirrel Joey when he got home, but then he started noticing a few doors were open.

After making his way to the back bedroom, his fear was confirmed once he started looking at his gun safe.

Pearl called Meridian police and when Officer Ashley Turner came out to take a look, Joey just had to say hello.

Pearl said, “During her investigations, Joey had run in the bedroom just screwing around like he always does between her legs and kind of startled her and she says ‘whoa what was that?’ Ahhh dont worry about that that’s just Joey pet squirrel you know.”

Officer Turner asked Pearl if Joey would bite. Pearl responded, “He usually doesn’t bite but you never know cause he is a squirrel.”

Officer Turner went on her way only to return a few hours later with some of his stolen belongings and some unbelievable news.

Pearl explained, “She said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands, so she asked him so did you get that from the squirrel and he says yeah damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left.”

Now Joey is being hailed a hero.

Pearl said, “Nobody can believe it, because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house, which is crazy. You can’t ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great.”

Pearl said he thanked Joey by giving him his favorite treat, Whopper candy.