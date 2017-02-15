Man accused of killing his child’s mother added to Mass. Most Wanted list

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are searching for a 32-year-old man from Lawrence who allegedly killed a woman in Methuen on September 12, 2016.

According to State Police Media Relations, Emilio DeLarosa is accused of killing 29-year-old Wanda Rosa, the mother of his 4-year-old son, inside a home on Tudor Street. Rosa had a restraining order against DeLarosa at the time of the murder.

Police said DeLarosa has a history of domestic violence against Rosa, including a 2014 conviction for attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, and aggravated assault and battery. He’s also been convicted of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

DeLarosa should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said he has ties to Lawrence, Methuen, New Hampshire, and the Dominican Republic.

Police described DeLarosa as a Hispanic man, 5’9” tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has a muscular build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He has two tattoos; a large cross on his back extending up to the base of his neck, and the name “Wanda” on the inside of his left bicep.

If you have any information on where DeLorasa could be, or you see him, you’re asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section immediately at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).