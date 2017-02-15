Make sure your home’s smoke detectors are clean

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s recommended that you change the batteries in your smoke detectors every six months; twice a year. But in addition to changing the batteries, keeping your smoke detectors clean may be just as important.

Pet hair, dust, and pollen can accumulate on the sensor. If the sensors are dirty, they won’t work as well or not at all. Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told 22News that “The manufacturers recommend vacuuming a smoke detector every month.”

It’s also important to place smoke detectors in your bedroom or right outside your bedroom. Firefighters also recommend you have a smoke detector on every floor of your home as well.