Lead, copper found in water at Southampton school

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southampton elementary school had to turn off most of their water, after discovering high levels of copper and lead.

Norris Elementary School sent a notice out to all families three weeks ago, saying that recent water testing found copper and lead levels in the drinking water that were higher than acceptable. The school says that they don’t believe lead was coming directly from the water, but rather from old plumbing and faucets in the buildings, which may have copper.

The school has now removed some service from the only tap in the building where the lead level was too high. They also turned off the water and service to all taps with high copper levels. The only one left on is the nurse’s sink for handwashing.

All fountains and faucets are being flushed daily, and the school is working to potentially fix and replace the plumbing as soon as additional testing comes back.

Those who drink water with high copper levels may experience nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps, though that is not likely.

The principal of Norris Elementary School declined to comment on camera for this story.