IRS to start sending out refunds for tax credits

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have to wait longer this tax season to receive their tax refunds. This is because the IRS is trying to stop tax fraud. The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes, also known as the PATH ACT, was established to help detect and prevent tax fraud.

The IRS changed the law, delaying refunds until February 15 for tax returns that claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. They did this because they found many people claiming too many dependents on their tax returns, resulting in millions of taxpayer dollars lost.

Todd Cromack of Liberty Tax told 22News that you’ll want to keep an eye out for fake IRS schemes during tax season. “The IRS never calls anybody for verification of social security numbers,” he explained. “Their correspondence is always in writing. If anyone gets a call from the IRS, its a scam.”

Cromack told 22News that social security fraud has also become more of problem now. He recommends not carrying social security cards or giving out the number if you don’t need to.

According to the IRS taxpayers shouldn’t expect to see refunds in their bank accounts until the last week of February.