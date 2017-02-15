Westfield home invasion suspect arraigned in court

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) — A man who was a suspect in a September home invasion was arraigned in court last week.

Jaquon M. Jones, 22, of Springfield, was arraigned at Westfield District Court Feb. 10, after he was arrested following an investigation by Westfield Police detectives. Jones is accused of being part of a breaking and entering on Dry Bridge Road in September 2016, which resulted in police chasing the vehicle Jones was allegedly in after the theft and the vehicle crashing and suspects fleeing on foot.

Jones was arraigned on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime for a felony, larceny over $250 and receiving stolen property over $250. He was held in lieu of a $500 cash bail following arraignment.

According to the police statement of facts at Westfield District Court, Jones has a lengthy history of criminal complaints, including breaking and entering and larceny charges. The statement of facts reported that Jones has been arraigned 74 times in Massachusetts, with 25 of those arraignments being for burglary or larceny and has been found guilty in 16 of those cases. The document also said that Jones was a suspect in several other burglaries in the western Massachusetts and Connecticut area.

Also according to the statement of facts, the vehicle that Jones is alleged to have been in following the burglary reportedly had stolen items from the home that was broken into. Additionally, police reported in the statement of facts that Jones had allegedly left behind in the vehicle hospital discharge paperwork and a temporary driver’s license that both bore his name. Fingerprints allegedly belonging to Jones were also found in and on the vehicle.

The Dry Bridge Road home invasion occurred on Sept. 21, 2016. According to police at the time, the suspect vehicle was stopped around 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 for an unrelated cause, and the suspect vehicle had fled from police. Police proceeded to chase the vehicle until in crashed into a utility pole in West Springfield. The suspect, who police allege was Jones, then fled the scene on foot and police could not apprehend him at the time of the crash.

Jones is expected back in court March 13.

Copyright 2017 The Westfield News