Favorite Scenes from The Vampire Diaries with Michael Malarkey

The CW Springfield Published: Updated:

Favorite scenes from tvd with michael malarkey
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Michael Malarkey shares his favorite scene from The Vampire Diaries over the years.

About the next episode of The Vampire Diaries:
Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Alaric (Matt Davis) come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade. Stefan (Paul Wesley) is held captive by a surprising acquaintance and is forced to confront a dark secret from his past. Meanwhile, Caroline (Candice King) and Matt (Zach Roerig) try to keep Stefan’s violent history from destroying him. Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) focuses his attention on Bonnie (Kat Graham) and digs deep into her mind.

Tony Solomons directed the episode written by Neil Reynolds (#813). the episode airs on February 17, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with The Vampire Diaries Online:
Visit The Vampire Diaries WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheVampireDiaries
Like The Vampire Diaries on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/thevampiredi…
Follow The Vampire Diaries on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwtvd
Follow The Vampire Diaries on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecwtvd

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s