Dr. Phil – “Bad boy Blake: Can Dr. Phil break through his cold heart?”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Twenty-six-year-old Blake is a college graduate who studied psychology and was on the dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA.

But, he has admittedly thrown it to the wayside to sit around all day and smoke pot in the rent-free house his mom has put him up in.

He has some aspirations – like stripping off his shirt to show off his self-professed buff body, because he claims he has some real potential as a model.

But Blake’s mom, Sandra, and sister, Sarah, say there’s something deeply wrong with Blake because they claim he’s verbally abusive to them and disrespectful to other women. And, they claim he refuses to work for less than $100,000.

What is really going on with Blake? And, can Dr. Phil break through his tough façade?

