Dozens of democrats attend caucus in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee gathered Wednesday night to elect delegates for the Democratic State Convention on June 3, 2017 at the Tsongas Center Arena in Lowell. 9 delegates and 1 alternate were elected during the caucus.

A 16-year-old high school student told 22News why he wants to represent Longmeadow at the state convention. Michael Baick of Longmeadow said, “Now is probably the most important time to get politically involved. It doesn’t stop or end with elections. Democracy is always about trying to remain at work, whether you’re being active or lobbying at legislature, making sure your voice is heard, otherwise you won’t be listened too.”

Responsibilities of chosen delegates include attending the convention, listening to issues, and sharing that information with Longmeadow residents. Delegates also have a chance to meet Massachusetts candidates running for state office.

Candy Glazer, the Chair of the Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee, and Mary Gail Cokkinias, a State Committee Member, will be joined by the following delegates at the convention:

Michael Baick Susan Choquette Ann Marie Kubera Saul Finestone John Fitzgerald Barbara Wenig Manny Wenig Lawrence Kubera Michele Marantz

Fred Rosenberg was selected as the only alternate.