Couple reunites every day at Massachusetts nursing home

(CNN/WCVB) – Every visit starts the same way, and on this day of love. Bill and Priscilla Wilcox have been married for 69 years, and it’s still going strong to this day.

You see Priscilla’s memory is starting to abandon her. She now lives at Bridges by Epoch in Westwood, a facility for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

For nearly every day, for the past year, Bill has made the five minute journey from his home to have lunch with his sweetie. He said, “Oh yeah, I wouldn’t abandon my little baby here. I have to see my wife. We’re still in love.”

If you happen to miss this sprite couple’s PDA’s in the cafeteria, their love is literally on full display in the lobby of the facility; including this now 166-year-old wedding dress Priscilla wore on her wedding day, from her great, great, great grandmother.

A love story for the ages. We don’t have to spell it out, Bill and Priscilla have figured it out. “Haven’t we Bill…Yes ma’am, I’m not going to argue with you on that point.” Truer words have never been spoken.