Competitive Innovation Grants awarded to seven area nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) has awarded grants totaling $300,000 to seven 501c3 non-profit organizations in the Pioneer Valley.

The grants are the first awards for the CFWM’s new Innovation Grant program. The program is designed to promote focused, creative problem-solving, taking advantage of the expertise within non-profits to address pressing concerns in the region.

Individual grant awards range from $35,000 to $50,000. The awardees include:

Clinical & Support Options Innovation: Building Resilience by Creating Trauma Sensitive Schools, Franklin County

Five Colleges, Inc. Innovation: The Diverse Teacher Workforce Coalition, Hampden and Hampshire Counties

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Innovation: Achieving Hunger Free Communities, Hampden and Franklin Counties

Just Roots, Inc. Innovation: Healthy Farms, Healthy Communities: Expanding the Community Sustainable Agriculture Model as a Health Intervention, Franklin County

Nuestras Raices Innovation: The Holyoke Food and Agriculture Innovation Center, Hampden County

Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity Innovation: Big Enough: Pioneering the Small Home Revolution in the Pioneer Valley, Hampshire County

Wellspring Cooperative Corp. Innovation: Springfield Worker Cooperative, Hampden County



Each grant funds the planning stage, supporting the work involved in exploring the innovative idea and designing a project that, once implemented, can respond to the need. These planning grant recipients will be eligible to apply for implementation grants through the CFWM’s Innovation Grant program later this year.