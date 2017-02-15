Competitive Innovation Grants awarded to seven area nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) has awarded grants totaling $300,000 to seven 501c3 non-profit organizations in the Pioneer Valley.
The grants are the first awards for the CFWM’s new Innovation Grant program. The program is designed to promote focused, creative problem-solving, taking advantage of the expertise within non-profits to address pressing concerns in the region.
Individual grant awards range from $35,000 to $50,000. The awardees include:
- Clinical & Support Options
- Innovation: Building Resilience by Creating Trauma Sensitive Schools, Franklin County
- Five Colleges, Inc.
- Innovation: The Diverse Teacher Workforce Coalition, Hampden and Hampshire Counties
- Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
- Innovation: Achieving Hunger Free Communities, Hampden and Franklin Counties
- Just Roots, Inc.
- Innovation: Healthy Farms, Healthy Communities: Expanding the Community Sustainable Agriculture Model as a Health Intervention, Franklin County
- Nuestras Raices
- Innovation: The Holyoke Food and Agriculture Innovation Center, Hampden County
- Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity
- Innovation: Big Enough: Pioneering the Small Home Revolution in the Pioneer Valley, Hampshire County
- Wellspring Cooperative Corp.
- Innovation: Springfield Worker Cooperative, Hampden County
Each grant funds the planning stage, supporting the work involved in exploring the innovative idea and designing a project that, once implemented, can respond to the need. These planning grant recipients will be eligible to apply for implementation grants through the CFWM’s Innovation Grant program later this year.