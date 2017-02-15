Competitive Innovation Grants awarded to seven area nonprofits

CFWM awards approximately $9 million each year in grants and scholarships to organizations and individuals throughout the Pioneer Valley.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) has awarded grants totaling $300,000 to seven 501c3 non-profit organizations in the Pioneer Valley.

The grants are the first awards for the CFWM’s new Innovation Grant program.  The program is designed to promote focused, creative problem-solving, taking advantage of the expertise within non-profits to address pressing concerns in the region.

Individual grant awards range from $35,000 to $50,000.  The awardees include:

  • Clinical & Support Options
    • Innovation: Building Resilience by Creating Trauma Sensitive Schools, Franklin County
  • Five Colleges, Inc.
    • Innovation: The Diverse Teacher Workforce Coalition, Hampden and Hampshire Counties
  • Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
    • Innovation: Achieving Hunger Free Communities, Hampden and Franklin Counties
  • Just Roots, Inc.
    • Innovation: Healthy Farms, Healthy Communities: Expanding the Community Sustainable Agriculture Model as a Health Intervention, Franklin County
  • Nuestras Raices
    • Innovation: The Holyoke Food and Agriculture Innovation Center, Hampden County
  • Pioneer Valley Habitat For Humanity
    • Innovation: Big Enough: Pioneering the Small Home Revolution in the Pioneer Valley, Hampshire County
  • Wellspring Cooperative Corp.
    • Innovation: Springfield Worker Cooperative, Hampden County

Each grant funds the planning stage, supporting the work involved in exploring the innovative idea and designing a project that, once implemented, can respond to the need. These planning grant recipients will be eligible to apply for implementation grants through the CFWM’s Innovation Grant program later this year.

 

 

