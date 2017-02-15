Clearing your roof after it snows will save you money

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Ice and snow damage on roofs has been a problem for many homeowners after these back to back snowstorms.

One snowstorm is enough for homeowners, let alone 3 back to back snowstorms that left western Massachusetts residents in over their head.

Roof raking might not be the most thrilling chore but it is an important one after it snows. It will save you money in the future and keep you safe throughout the winter months.

22News talked with a roof expert to find out where exactly you should be raking your roof. Rachel Dodge, Production Manager for Adam Quenneville Roofing in South Hadley, told 22News, “Most important area is about 6 feet up from the edge because your ice dams will form right near your gutter so usually ice forms above gutter and can leak behind and into your walls.”

It doesn’t matter if your roof is new or old, damage can still occur, and its easy to spot the warning signs. Signs of roof damage are: stains developing inside your home, sagging roofs, or doors that pop open.

If you want to clear your roof yourself be careful when doing so and don’t use a lot of force, you can cause more damage to your roof. The best way to begin roof raking is to start at the edge of the roof and work your way inward. Do not add your weight or the weight of the equipment to the roof, this can lead to more damage.