City councilors announcing new “Police/Community Relations Committee”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two members of the Springfield City Council are expected to announce a new 15-member committee they say is designed to improve relations between city residents and their police department.

Wednesday afternoon, Council President Orlando Ramos and Public Safety Committee Chairman Tom Ashe are scheduled to announce the names of the “City Council Police/Community Relations Committee.” Ashe, who is a city councilor at-large, is set to lead the committee.

According to a City Council news release sent to 22News, the new board will be “charged with helping improve and strengthen the relationship between the Springfield Police Department and the Springfield community.”

Members of the City Council have been at odds with Mayor Domenic Sarno over the administration of the police department. In December, the council voted 10-2 to eliminate the office of police commissioner, and replace it with a civilian police commission and a civil service chief. Sarno vetoed the proposal, and was overridden. The mayor says, however, that the council does not have even have the authority to make such a change to begin with.

While there is currently no civilian commission in Springfield, there is a five-member Community Police Hearing Board, which advises Commissioner John Barbieri. The board’s members are appointed by the mayor.

22News will be at Wednesday’s announcement, which is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. We will have the latest here on WWLP.com and on 22News tonight starting at 5:00.