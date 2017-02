CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are hoping you recognize a person of interest in a bicycle theft.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a bike was stolen from the Chicopee Public Library between 4:00 and 4:15 P.M. on February 6.

The person of interest’s image was captured on surveillance footage. If you know who he is, call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1730.