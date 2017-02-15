Bodies found in search for missing teens

WTHR's David MacAnally Published: Updated:
Two bodies have been found in an area where two 13-year-old Indiana girls disappeared Monday, and officials say they suspect foul play.
Two bodies have been found in an area where two 13-year-old Indiana girls disappeared Monday, and officials say they suspect foul play.

(WTHR) State troopers stood guard over routes to a crime scene outside Delphi, Indiana Tuesday after two bodies were discovered during the search for two missing 13-year-old girls.

The bodies were found just out of the waters of Deer Creek, police said. Investigators are working to find out if they are the remains of 13-year-old friends, Libby German and Abby Williams, who disappeared Monday afternoon.

In a Tuesday afternoon news conference reporters asked investigators why foul play was suspected in the case.

“Because of the way the bodies were found,” was the response.

Police are not saying how the victims died. Asked if residents should be afraid of a killer on the loose, Delphi’s police chief responded “I think people are able to draw their own conclusions about the situation. They are smart enough to figure out with the situation warrants and what to think.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lKMX8Q

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s