Bermuda government suing MA hospital, claiming bribery

BOSTON (AP) — The government of Bermuda has sued a Massachusetts hospital, saying it bribed the island’s former leader in order to secure business there.

The Boston Globe reports that the federal suit filed Tuesday alleges that Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Ewart Brown, a doctor who was Bermuda’s premier from 2006 to 2010, were part of a racketeering conspiracy that spanned 20 years.

The suit alleges that in return for bribes disguised as consulting fees, Brown directed a large share of the island’s health care business to Lahey, including lucrative contracts to interpret unnecessary MRIs and CT scans performed at two clinics owned by Brown.

Lahey said in a statement that the allegations are “baseless and without merit.”

Bermuda, a British territory, is seeking unspecified damages from Burlington-based Lahey.

