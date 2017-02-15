Belchertown wastewater treatment facility recognized for excellence

BOSTON (EPA) – The Belchertown, Mass. Wastewater Treatment Facility was recently selected by EPA for a 2016 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award. The Belchertown Facility, led by Roland DeWitt, Operations Superintendent, was recognized by EPA’s New England Office for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant. The facility was one of six facilities in New England acknowledged for exemplary performance during 2016.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was instrumental in nominating the Belchertown facility.

“The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality. We are proud to acknowledge this staff’s outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality and to give them the credit they deserve,” said Deborah Szaro, acting regional administrator of EPA’s New England Office.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for its commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. More often than not, and particularly with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources. EPA’s New England office formally acknowledged the Belchertown Wastewater Treatment facility for its fine work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference last month.

