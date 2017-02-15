5 arrested in Chicopee drug raid; 1 was wanted for attempted murder

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people, including a man wanted on a warrant for attempted murder, were arrested during an early morning raid at an apartment in downtown Chicopee Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Jamaal Dwyer, Ashleigh Thomas, Rockylane Lewis, Tishawna Kirkland, and Akeem Sherriffe were all taken into custody following the 5:30 A.M. search at 50 Springfield Street, where all five suspects live.

Wilk says that police obtained a warrant to search that address, after narcotics investigators determined that Dwyer had been selling drugs. Wilk says that Dwyer was already wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Pennsylvania for attempted murder.

According to Wilk, a search of the home turned up more than $3,000 in cash, 36 grams of cocaine, scales, and packaging materials used in the sale of heroin and other narcotics. They also allegedly found bullets for a handgun and a bulletproof vest. All five defendants are charged with cocaine trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

They were scheduled for arraignment in Chicopee District Court.