3 brothers to be arraigned in Holyoke murder case

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three brothers are awaiting arraignment on murder charges in connection to a deadly beating in Holyoke last week.

Joseph, Roberto, and Edwin Rivera will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court in connection to the killing of 25 year-old Adam Rei of Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Rei was robbed, beaten, and left unconscious near 591 High Street on February 8. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

In addition to a charge of murder, all three men are also charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Edwin Rivera has also been charged with intimidating a witness.

22News will be in Holyoke District Court Wednesday and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Rei’s killing marks the first homicide of 2017 in the city of Holyoke.

