2 arrested after allegedly robbing banks in MA & CT

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WTNH/WWLP) – Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Monday, after he allegedly robbed another bank on Wednesday in Connecticut.

According to Connecticut State Police, 36-year-old Eric James Sheridan of Danielson, Connecticut and 30-year-old Rachelle Winter of East Providence, Rhode Island were arrested after a bank robbery in Falls Village, a part of Canaan.

Both suspects were brought to a hospital in Sharon to be treated for injuries they sustained in a car accident; they crashed into a tree after the Falls Village robbery. The car they used was a red 2014 Fiat 500, which was the same car seen leaving Monday’s robbery at the Salisbury Bank & Trust Company on Main Street in Great Barrington.

Sheridan is wanted for unarmed robbery and larceny over $250 in Great Barrington; both suspects will also face charges in Connecticut. Winter may face charges in connection with the Great Barrington robbery, which is still being investigated.