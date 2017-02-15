1 man dead after boiler explosion in Massachusetts home

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one man has died in a heating system boiler explosion in the basement of a suburban Boston home.

The state fire marshal’s office says the victim had gone to check on the boiler in the Revere home at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when it exploded.

The explosion blew out the basement windows.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother tells WBZ-AM that the home’s heating system had been malfunctioning for several days and the victim was trying to fix it.

Officials have not released the man’s name.