1 man dead after boiler explosion in Massachusetts home

Man was from Revere

Associated Press Published: Updated:
generic-fire-engine-fire-truck-resized

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one man has died in a heating system boiler explosion in the basement of a suburban Boston home.

The state fire marshal’s office says the victim had gone to check on the boiler in the Revere home at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when it exploded.

The explosion blew out the basement windows.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother tells WBZ-AM that the home’s heating system had been malfunctioning for several days and the victim was trying to fix it.

Officials have not released the man’s name.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s