1 man dead after boiler explosion in Massachusetts home

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one man has died in a heating system boiler explosion in the basement of a suburban Boston home.
The state fire marshal’s office says the victim had gone to check on the boiler in the Revere home at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when it exploded.
The explosion blew out the basement windows.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His brother tells WBZ-AM that the home’s heating system had been malfunctioning for several days and the victim was trying to fix it.
Officials have not released the man’s name.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.