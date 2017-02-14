Woman died after jumping off bridge in Enfield Monday

The woman died at Hartford Hospital

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman died after she jumped off a bridge in Enfield, Connecticut Monday.

Enfield Police Lt. Willie Pedemonti told 22News witnesses saw the woman jump off the Suffield Bridge into the Connecticut River as police got there.

The Enfield Fire Department brought the woman to shore using a hovercraft vessel after they found her in the river just south of St. Bernard’s School. Pedemonti said the woman was administered CPR and taken to Hartford Hospital, where she died.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.

