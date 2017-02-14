Unshoveled sidewalks forcing pedestrians to walk in the street

One pedestrian said this has been an issue for several days now

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received several complaints from viewers about unplowed sidewalks in the City of Springfield, creating a safety hazard for pedestrians.

Tuesday night, we went to the Plainfield Bridge and saw that the sidewalks were not shoveled. Several people, including children, had to walk in the road to avoid the deep snow.

We also went to the North End Bridge and saw that only one side of the sidewalk had been cleared. One pedestrian told 22News this has been an issue for several days now.

“It’s aggravating how they don’t clean the sidewalk and you have to cross the street, making sure a car doesn’t hit you. It’s been like this for three or four days already,” said Samuel of Springfield.

22News will continue to cover this story and follow-up with Springfield Department of Public Works to find out why these sidewalks still haven’t been plowed.

