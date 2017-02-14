Crash on I-91 in Holyoke causing heavy delays

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on Interstate 91 in Holyoke caused the temporary shutdown of two lanes of traffic, and that has led to major backups.

Two lanes were initially closed on I-91 Southbound near Exit 15, and a ramp from Exit 15 was also temporarily shut down. Those lanes have been re-opened, and the crash has been cleared, but heavy delays remain, with backups starting near Exit 17.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, only minor injuries have been reported in the crash.

#MAtraffic Alert: Holyoke- I-91 SB prior to Exit 15. Crash. Right and Center Lanes blocked. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 14, 2017